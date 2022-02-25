Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

