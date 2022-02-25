Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 337,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 48,112 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

LUV opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

