Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

