Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $6,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

