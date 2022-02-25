Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.29% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.