Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWD opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

