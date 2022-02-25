Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,849 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

