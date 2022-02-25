Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

