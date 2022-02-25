Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 305,637 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in DiDi Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 4.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.91. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.33 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

