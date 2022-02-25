Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $220.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

