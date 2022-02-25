Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

