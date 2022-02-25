Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

