Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

