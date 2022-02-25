Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 26,001 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

