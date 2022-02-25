Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 751,775 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Ur-Energy worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

