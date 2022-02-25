Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

