Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

