Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

