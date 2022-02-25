Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.