Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

