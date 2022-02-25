Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $60.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

