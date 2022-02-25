Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

