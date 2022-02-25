Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 247.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 420,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 43.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of CSX by 210.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

