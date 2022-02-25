Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

