Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $247.33 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.25.

