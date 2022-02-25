Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $257.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.73 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

