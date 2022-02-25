Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

IBUY opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $137.25.

