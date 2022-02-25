Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $33.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.