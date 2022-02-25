Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $73.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

