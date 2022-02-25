Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $10,814,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

