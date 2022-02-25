Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.