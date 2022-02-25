Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,030 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

