Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,499,000 after purchasing an additional 872,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $258.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average of $308.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

