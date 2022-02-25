Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

