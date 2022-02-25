Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

