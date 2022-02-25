Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

