Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of PAR Technology worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

NYSE PAR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

