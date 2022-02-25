Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $66.16 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

