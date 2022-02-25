Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.56 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

