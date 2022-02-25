Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL opened at $34.71 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

