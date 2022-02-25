Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

