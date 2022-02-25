Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.17. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.