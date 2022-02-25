Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $316.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

