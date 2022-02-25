Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,833 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $158.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,433 shares of company stock worth $130,749,145. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

