Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,114 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

