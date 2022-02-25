Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 629 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average of $270.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

