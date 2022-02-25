Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.