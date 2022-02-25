Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.89 and a 12 month high of $201.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

