Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.60 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $39.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

