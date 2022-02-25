Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $85.31 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

